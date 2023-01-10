Crypto Snack Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.40 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $348,199.48 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

