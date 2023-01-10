Critical Survey: InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -78.11% -63.33% Assure -40.19% -34.29% -20.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InVivo Therapeutics and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Assure has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,448.52%. Given Assure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assure is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Assure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.90 million ($8.14) -0.29 Assure $29.19 million 0.18 -$2.76 million ($0.68) -0.43

Assure has higher revenue and earnings than InVivo Therapeutics. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InVivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Assure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Assure beats InVivo Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

