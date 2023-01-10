Critical Review: Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and United Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics $12.40 million 36.11 -$203.67 million ($5.56) -3.03 United Therapeutics $1.69 billion 7.10 $475.80 million $14.70 17.85

Analyst Ratings

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Arcturus Therapeutics. Arcturus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arcturus Therapeutics and United Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics 3 1 4 0 2.13 United Therapeutics 2 1 8 0 2.55

Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 67.56%. United Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $282.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.45%. Given Arcturus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arcturus Therapeutics is more favorable than United Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of United Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of United Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and United Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics -284.78% -80.43% -42.96% United Therapeutics 38.03% 16.63% 12.95%

Summary

United Therapeutics beats Arcturus Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU. It has collaboration partnerships with Vinbiocare Biotechnology Joint Stock Company for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop nucleic acid-based therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. to develop mRNA therapeutic candidates for rare disease targets; CureVac AG to develop mRNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates for various indications; Singapore Economic Development Board and Duke-NUS Medical School to develop LUNAR-COV19 vaccine; and Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover siRNA medicines for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients. The company also engages in developing Tyvaso DPI, a dry powder inhalation form of Tyvaso; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; RemoPro and Ralinepag for the treatment of PAH; Aurora-GT, a gene therapy product to rebuild the blood vessels in the lungs; and Tyvaso PERFECT and TETON studies, which are the studies of Tyvaso in patients with World Health Organization (WHO) Group 3 pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (PH-COPD). It has licensing and collaboration agreements with DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of treprostinil; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder and the Dreamboat device; and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop Ralinepag. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

