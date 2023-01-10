CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,744,250. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 830.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,791,000 after buying an additional 747,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.