Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of CEQP opened at $28.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. Research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,048.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after buying an additional 106,657 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

