Credit Suisse Group Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $250.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STZ. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $215.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.19 and a 200-day moving average of $240.77. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 615.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 265.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

