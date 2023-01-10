Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,510 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.40) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.19) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.25) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.06) to GBX 1,550 ($18.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.50).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,421.40 ($17.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £58.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1,304.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,420.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,469.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,126.39). In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,126.39). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.26) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,253.65). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,906 shares of company stock worth $4,146,362.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

