Country Club Bank GFN Sells 7,564 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,758,000 after purchasing an additional 480,191 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,398,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 406,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

