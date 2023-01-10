Country Club Bank GFN Sells 16,996 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,996 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of T opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

