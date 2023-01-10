Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.