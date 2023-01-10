Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.30.

