Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $81.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

