Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 12,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 261,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $478.75 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.68.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.