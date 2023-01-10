Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 234,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 127,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Copper Fox Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.35 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

