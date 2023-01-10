Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $277.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $215.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.77. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 265.72%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

