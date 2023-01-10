Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $215.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 265.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

