Conning Inc. Sells 8,781 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.