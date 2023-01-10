Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,418 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 19,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 39,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE BMY opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

