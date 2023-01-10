Conning Inc. Has $31.26 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,596 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 0.15% of Genuine Parts worth $31,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

