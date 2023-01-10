Conning Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $123.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.