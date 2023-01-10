Conning Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

