Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

