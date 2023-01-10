Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.34

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 51439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Compute Health Acquisition Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPUH. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter worth $80,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

