Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.10 million-$195.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

CVLT stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $64.74. 147,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 116.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

