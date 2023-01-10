CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0442 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $168.76 million and $375,107.83 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00444006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.01300279 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,477.59 or 0.31360984 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

