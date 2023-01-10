Clover Finance (CLV) Market Cap Hits $56.30 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $56.30 million and approximately $162,192.09 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

