Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLFD. Cowen started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.17.
Clearfield Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
