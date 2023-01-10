Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLFD. Cowen started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.42. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $95.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

