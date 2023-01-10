City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
City Developments Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $5.75 on Friday. City Developments has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.
About City Developments
