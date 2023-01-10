City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

City Developments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $5.75 on Friday. City Developments has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

