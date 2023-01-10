Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45,121 shares during the period. Cigna makes up 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $33,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.30. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

