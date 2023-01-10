CIBC Trims Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Target Price to C$1.25

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.
WEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Western Forest Products Stock Performance
TSE WEF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Western Forest Products
In other Western Forest Products news, Director John Patrick Williamson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,214.36.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
