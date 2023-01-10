CIBC Trims Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Target Price to C$1.25

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

WEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

TSE WEF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$356.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.1614159 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Forest Products news, Director John Patrick Williamson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,214.36.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Featured Stories

