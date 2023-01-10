CIBC Lowers TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$13.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.70.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of RNW stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.88. 233,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,739. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.20. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.63 and a 1 year high of C$19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.