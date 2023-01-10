CIBC Cuts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$13.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TRSWF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRSWF traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.