Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given New 475.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from 455.00 to 475.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHYHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 475.00 to 550.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $498.75.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Up 4.6 %

CHYHY stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

