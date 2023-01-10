Chainlink (LINK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $211.51 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.15 billion and $211.51 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $6.19 or 0.00035559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00446334 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.17 or 0.01295885 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,477.79 or 0.31525471 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.