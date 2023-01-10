Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $77.59 on Friday. Centene has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 16.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 12.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

