Celo Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $362,830.41 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.12 million and approximately $362,830.41 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,272,240 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

