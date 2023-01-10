CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.64% of CarMax worth $67,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,017,000 after buying an additional 455,386 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,295,000 after purchasing an additional 202,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares in the last quarter.

KMX stock opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $120.58.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

