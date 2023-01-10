Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Raised to 1,162.00 at Barclays

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,035.33.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 224,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,108. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

