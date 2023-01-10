CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on CMAX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CareMax from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on CareMax to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
CareMax Stock Down 0.3 %
CareMax stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. CareMax has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
