Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.80.

TSE:CPX traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$45.35. 85,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.18. The company has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 43.15. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capital Power will post 4.2800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,560.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

