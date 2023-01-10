Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after buying an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

QCOM opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $126.49.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.