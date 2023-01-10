Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 357 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $104.55 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $107.01. The company has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average of $89.77.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

