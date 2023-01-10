Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $24,528,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,150,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 45,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 59,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $271.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

