Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,546 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 116,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV remained flat at $142.33 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,075. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.