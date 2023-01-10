Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 27th

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2023

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCLGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 36.5% per year over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.76. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.