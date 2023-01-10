Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 27th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 36.5% per year over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.76. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

