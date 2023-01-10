Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $432.95. 7,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,130. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.73 and its 200-day moving average is $374.29. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.