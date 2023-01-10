Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.11.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $221.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.18 and a 200-day moving average of $155.58. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $252.62.

Insider Activity

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.