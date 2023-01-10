BTS Chain (BTSC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,082.32

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded down 28.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and $12,082.32 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTS Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BTS Chain has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BTS Chain Profile

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

