Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT at $12.33

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

ZETA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,546,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,436,673 shares in the company, valued at $151,546,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,621,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,741. 46.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zeta Global Stock Up 6.4 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZETA stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 280.60% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $152.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

