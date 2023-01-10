Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $17.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $559.86. 70,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,911. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.67. The firm has a market cap of $233.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

